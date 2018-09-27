Popular Shrewsbury restaurant up for sale

A popular French restaurant located in the heart of Shrewsbury is up for sale.

Bistro Jacques located in Mardol has gained an excellent reputation within the local community for its traditional French cuisine.

The restaurant provides seating for 120 patrons split across the ground and first floors.

Mark Friend, Director of Bistro Qui? which owns Bistro Jacques comments, “We are selling the business with a view to pass on to a new operator that has the capacity to grow the brand.”

Joshua Sullivan, Business Agent at Christie & Co is handling the sale of Bisto Jacques and comments, “The business presents itself as an ideal opportunity for an existing operator or a first time entrant into the sector to capitalise on a highly profitable enterprise, which offers a comprehensive management structure.

“Bisto Jacques has a strong reputation and loyal following for its authentic French offering and commands a strong position in the centre of the affluent and bustling market town of Shrewsbury. Being a popular tourist destination, Shrewsbury is considered to be a honeypot location which draws in a significant number of visitors to the area on a regular basis. Thus, the business benefits from a regular flow of footfall.”

Christie & Co is seeking £195,000 for the leasehold of Bistro Jacques.