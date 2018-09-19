Landlords to open “Shroptoberfest” with a pub-tour of their own

Following the successful launch of the Pub and Bar Voyage map earlier this year, Shrewsbury BID has relaunched a new, German-themed version in homage to the upcoming Oktoberfest, suitably named ‘Shroptoberfest’.

The Pub and Bar Voyage, available as tear out maps in venues around the town, provides a guided tour of Shrewsbury showing the full, eclectic mix of places to eat and drink around the town centre. From a botanical cocktail experience in Darwin’s Kitchen to unique artisan gin in House of Grain, and craft beer with an urban vibe in Dough and Oil, there is much to be discovered.

The landlords of participating pubs and venues will launch the map with a voyage of their own after their Pubwatch forum on the 24th of September.

Following the launch, Shroptoberfest sees a number of venues joining in with the Oktoberfest theme, stocking a range of German beers, identified on the map by a German flag.

James Hitchin, owner of The Alb and Eat at Eight said “It’s great to be welcoming Oktoberfest to Shrewsbury for a second year after last year’s success. Whilst the Quarry is a great venue, we want to remind people about our great range of pub and bars around the town and encourage them to visit somewhere they may not have been before.”

The relaunched version of the Pub and Bar Voyage also features Ten & Six, a new Alice in Wonderland inspired champagne bar with tastefully restored interiors and themed drinks including a ‘Cheshire Cat’.

Aleks Vladimirov commented “We’re pleased to see another brand-new venue opening in Shrewsbury – another unique location to visit on a night out in town. Our range of pubs and bars has something for everyone and is yet another reason to spend time in Shrewsbury.”

“It is important to support our night time economy, both new venues and well established businesses, as this will continue to expand the variety of what Shrewsbury has to offer.”