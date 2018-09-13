Ludlow Food Centre’s award-winning streak continues with a number of its products receiving Great Taste awards.

Following more than 65 days of judging, the results of the world’s most coveted food awards, Guild of Fine Food Great Taste, were released last month.

Out of a record breaking 12,634 products to be judged, 4,653 were awarded a highly prized Great Taste accolade with just 1,207 receiving a 2-star award and 3,254 receiving a 1-star.

Amongst these 2-star winning products was Ludlow Food Centre’s Shropshire Cheese, which judges agreed has ‘a rich an intense flavour with a distinct tang … there is nuttiness, a bit of citrus, very delicious.’

Their Gloucester Old Spot Black Back Bacon was also awarded 2 stars with judges describing it as ‘A very good looking rasher; thick cut, juicy, sweet, a balance of savoury richness and porkiness – exceptional. The caramelisation on this bacon is very good, adding to the eating quality. The fat is creamy and dangerously moreish. With two slices of baker’s bread to cuddle up to this bacon, we would be in bacon heaven.’

Ludlow Food Centre’s Blackcurrant Jam, Blood Orange and Gin Marmalade and Gloucester Old Spot Faggots were also each awarded 1 star.

Managing Director Jon Edwards said “The Great Taste awards are the UK food producers Oscars, something that we all aspire to win but only the very best succeed. To have 5 products win gold stars is exceptional and really is a huge achievement for our team. It’s also a reflection of the knowledge, passion and drive that our producers have to deliver some of the UK’s very best food! Such an inspirational place to work.”

Recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else, with no regard for branding or packaging. Whether it is gin, biscuits, sausages or coffee being judged, all products are removed from their wrapper, jar, box or bottle before being tasted. The judges then savour, confer and re-taste to decide which products are worthy of a 1-, 2- or 3-star award.

The panel of judges this year included; MasterChef 2018 champion, Kenny Tutt, chef and food writer, Elly Curshen, eco chef and food writer, Tom Hunt, author and chef, Zoe Adjonyoh, baker Tom Herbert, author and blogger, Izy Hossack, and baker and recipe writer, Martha Collison, as well as food buyers from Harrods, Selfridges and Sourced Market.