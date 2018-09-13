Shropshire OktoberFest returns to The Quarry in Shrewsbury this Autumn, welcoming thousands of visitors to the biggest open-air pub in Shropshire.

In a county renowned for its food, we sometimes forget about the awesome drink the region has to offer. With Shrewsbury being at the heart of the ever-popular foodie and festival scene, there is a simple solution to this obvious problem – a huge pub in the park!

Following the success of the 2017 festival with over 10,000 visitors, this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better.

Shropshire OktoberFest once again takes place over three days from Friday 5 October to Sunday 7 October.

With micro-breweries appearing alongside the bigger brands in pubs it seems drinkers are getting more particular about their tipples. So, what better solution than putting 200 real ales in one place so you can find your favourite or discover something new.

Not just beer!

If Real Ale is not your thing, then discover the Lager Bar, Prosecco Parlour, Gin Den and Rum Shack.

A brand new Cider area is set to take centre stage with an array of apple and pear Ciders on offer from a wide range of producers.

Gin lovers will enjoy the Gin’diferent’ experience… this year the festival has teamed up with Gindifferent from Shrewsbury Market Hall for Gin tastings, experiences and of course cocktails galore – it’s definitely not a festival all about beer!

Plenty going on at Shropshire OktoberFest 2018

The comedy club is the ideal location to sit back and have a good laugh with an awesome line-up of the funniest people on the circuit, that promises to leave you smiling.

If music is more for you, then make your way to the huge Rees Astley Music Stage. From Ompah bands to the best of Shropshire Talent – we are blessed with the best of local music.

Looking for some fun? Then take a visit to the DM Recruitment games tent.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals says: “People will know us from fantastic events like Shrewsbury Food Festival and Shropshire Kids Fest so you know you can also expect amazing food. We have some of the best street food around and of course a farmer’s market too, you can do the weeks shopping with the region’s best producers all while you party!”

Huge beer tent and special Sunday event

New for 2018 is a light show in the huge beer tent with local digital artist Andy McKeown, commissioned to make the space a show in its own right!

On Sunday, the festival turns into a family fun day and street food festival. Families can enjoy a Sunday Lunch alongside drinks and great music in the new larger marquees full of FREE kids’ entertainment!

Tickets are selling fast with £10 for entry into the biggest Shropshire beer festival ever, so don’t miss the chance to experience this truly unique Shropshire event.

Be part of the party, get your tickets now at www.shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk