A new local beer brewed in honour of WW1 centenary commemorations has sold out at a local venue just 48 hours after going on sale.

‘Poppyfields’ beer has been brewed by Chapel Brewery, Dudleston Heath and sold out after the first barrels were delivered to The Armoury in Shrewsbury.

The beer takes its name from locally penned WW1 musical ‘Poppyfields’. The original show was a resounding success when it debuted at Theatre Severn last February. Standing ovations every night prompted the musical to announce a return to Theatre Severn Main Auditorium, Shrewsbury for one last time this September 13-15th.

In addition, a very special matinee performance will see the Shawbury Military Wives Choir perform their two latest commemorative tracks from their album ‘Remember’ during the pre-show.

Tickets are available from the Theatre Severn Box Office.