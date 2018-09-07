Ludlow Food Festival to welcome thousands of foodies this weekend

Ludlow Food Festival returns this weekend with a line-up of special guests alongside a huge range of top quality food and drink producers.

The festival was first established 24 years ago and is the oldest annual food festival in the UK.

This year’s line up includes Wahaca founder Thomasina Miers; gardener Alys Fowler and the London Honey Company’s Steve Benbow; Bristol based-chefs and writers Claire Thomson (5 O’Clock Apron) and Romy Gill MBE (Romy’s Kitchen); and Observer Food Magazine editor Allan Jenkins.

Chefs and food experts from the surrounding Marches area include Andy Link from the Riverside Inn at Aymestry – recently awarded Visit England Tourism Pub of the Year – and Karl Martin from the acclaimed Old Downton Lodge. Herefordshire food writer and restaurateur Bill Sewell will also be on hand alongside Joe Gould of Ludlow’s Fishmore Hall, Andrew Thomas from Leintwardine’s acclaimed The Jolly Frog and Rory Bunting from Wigmore’s The Oak.

Other names include: BBC Saturday Kitchen regular Brad Carter of Birmingham’s Michelin starred Carters of Moseley; award-winning cookery writer Charlotte Pike; James Whetlor of Cabrito Goat; DJ BBQ; Hangfire BBQ; Louise Ellis from Nottingham’s Michelin starred Restaurant Sat Bains; Elly Curshen from the Pear Café in Bristol; and Lizzy Hughes from Malvern’s vegan and vegetarian cookery school, Our Lizzy Cookery School.

With more than 40 hours of demonstrations over the weekend across three main stages, interactive talks and tastings with different chefs and producers on each day, there’s plenty happening all weekend. A huge range of produce will be available to sample and buy throughout the weekend too, everything from fresh vegetables to chocolate, from locally produced meats and cheese to unusual wines and beers, honeys and herbs and much more.

Hannah Mackley, co-founder of the award-winning Harp Lane Deli and now Events Manager for Ludlow Food Festival, said: “Ludlow and the wider Marches area is a genuine centre of culinary excellence, not just with top quality restaurants but also fantastic independent food shops, butchers, bakers, farm shops, pubs and more – we take good food and drink seriously here! I’m delighted that we’ve got such a fantastic line-up for this year’s festival, whatever your interest in food is, we’ve got something perfect for you, whether it’s tastings, talks and demos or taking part in our Sausage or Ale Trails. We can’t wait to welcome you for a fun-filled foodie weekend!”

Set in the beautiful ruins of Ludlow’s medieval Castle the festival is open on Friday 7th September from 10am-5pm, Saturday 8th from 10am-6.30pm and Sunday 9th from 10am-5pm.

Adult day tickets range from £8-£12 per day with Family Tickets ranging from £20-£24.