VIDEO: Plume of Feathers, Harley is the new destination for Shropshire diners

A well-known Shropshire pub and restaurant is back on the map after reopening with a new look, menu, manager and a whole new team of staff.

The iconic Plume of Feathers is nestled by the side of Wenlock Edge in the Shropshire Hills, greeting passes by travelling along the A458 between Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth.

After being closed for months, it now has a new owner and manager, David Tobitt, who has made his home in Shropshire after leaving Yorkshire. He has brought with him his passion for food and drink with an exciting new look menu.

It is already gathering rave reviews, with homemade food and the freshest of ingredients cooked using the amazing Fogarty Charcoal Oven. Enjoy fresh fish from St Mawes Cornwall, mouth-watering meat dishes cooked with an array of locally sourced ingredients.

Brasserie style menu

The new Brasserie style menu offers diners something a little different or if preferred a more traditional pub meal, but with a desire to seek out the best local Shropshire produce – all without breaking the bank!

An amazing Gin Bar

Gin is now everyone’s favourite new drink and the Plume of Feathers has the most fabulous Gin Bar including Portobello Road, Whitley Neill, Bathtub Gin and 24 others to try!

If Gin is not your thing, then browse their comprehensive list of wines or take a peek at the cocktail menu, try some Real Ale or one of the premium drinks on offer at the bar.

Drivers and non-drinkers are not forgotten with an extensive range of soft drinks too.

As well as serving delicious food and drink, the bar also still has a traditional community feel, where everyone is invited to stop and relax with a drink surrounded by the beauty that is Wenlock edge.

Reservations can be made by calling 01952 727788

Watch the video above as Shropshire Live went along to try some of the meals that visitors can expect.

Plume of Feathers

Harley,

Shrewsbury,

SY5 6LP