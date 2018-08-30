Enjoy street food and more at late night Shrewsbury Market Hall event

Shrewsbury Market Hall is throwing open its doors for another of its popular late night events on Saturday September 1.

The market’s street food venues, bars and a selection of retail stalls will be open up until 10pm.

The late nights, which launched in May last year, have become a huge hit in the town, attracting crowds of up to 1,700 people during the course of an evening.

Facilities manager Kate Gittins said she believed the family-friendly late nights were so popular with the public because they offered a unique experience.

“There is definitely something wonderful and special about being in the busy Market Hall at night with lots of people, all enjoying the food, drink and relaxed atmosphere. It’s like being part of one big street party,” she said.

“People come with family and friends for something to eat and drink and have an evening mooch of the art, gift, book and vintage stalls that are open late too.”

Eateries range from eat-in restaurants to takeaways including Thai and Indian street food, Spanish and South American tapas, Beijing pork dumplings and gourmet burgers.

Artisan gin bar Gindifferent will be open for the evening along with the Iron & Rose pop-up wine bar, Rumbullion rum cocktail bar and the Hop & Grape craft ale pop-up. Tom’s Table will also be serving cocktails.

Some eateries start serving at 5pm, others at 6pm. Last entry is at 9.30pm.