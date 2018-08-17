Newport Deli launches ‘Proms Picnic Hampers’ ahead of music event

Organisers of Shropshire’s Proms and Prosecco in the Park event have teamed up with a local business owner to provide prom-goers with the ultimate picnic hamper.

Lisa Baker, owner of Deli 45, was inspired to launch her picnic basket service last month following the prolonged hot spell of weather.

With more people wanting to make the most of the sunshine, she felt the hamper service would provide a hassle-free and time-saving solution to picnicking for many.

The traditional hampers are packed full of goodies from producers across the region including sweet treats by Flower and White in Telford; baked biscuits and gingerbread from Image On Foods in Market Drayton; handmade cheese from Moydens Cheese in Market Drayton; deli meats and pastries from Wenlock Edge Farm; bottled drinks from Storybrand in Staffordshire and crisps by Just Crisps, also based in Staffordshire.

The hamper service is already proving extremely popular and now Lisa has added a new ‘Proms Picnic Hamper’ to the range for those attending Proms and Prosecco in the Park on September 8 at Chetwynd Deer Park.

Lisa has teamed up with Fizz Festivals Ltd, organisers of the classical/crossover music event to offer the new hampers and she says prom-goers will have the option of adding a touch of sparkle to their hamper.

She said: “The traditional picnic hampers are proving a real hit with lots of people and we are really excited to officially launch our new ‘Proms Picnic Hampers’ with the support of Fizz Festivals. Those attending the event in September will be able to add a bottle of prosecco to their hamper, making it that bit extra special.

“We’ve made the service as easy as possible to use and it really is as simple as customers choosing the items they would like to include, placing the order and then collecting on the day – it couldn’t be easier.”

Esther Wright, director of Fizz Festivals, added: “We are delighted to be working with Deli 45 to offer prom-goers this really unique service. The very essence of our event is to encourage people to relax, enjoy great music and eat delicious food and so what better way to start than with these hassle-free tasty ‘Prom Picnic Hampers’.”

Hampers can be booked in advance by contacting Lisa at the Deli on 01952 811345. Orders for Proms and Prosecco in the Park must be made before September 5.

But Esther added: “Proms and Prosecco in the Park is not just about the food. The music is just as important and we have a great line-up of performers from right across the UK.”

Headlining the music at this year’s event is Downton Abbey songstress Mary-Jess Leaverland, winner of the Chinese ‘X-Factor’. She will be joined by acclaimed tenor Jack Foley and adding a real edge to this year’s line-up is String Infusion, an all-female string quartet known for their acoustic and electric string performances in pop/rock/classical crossover style.

A range of talented local performers will also take to the stage including the renowned Newport Male Voice Choir, A Choired Taste Market Drayton and Staffordshire-based 14-year-old singer-songwriter Olivia Shipley.

Gates will open at 2pm with music for all the family playing from 3pm until 9pm. There will be activities for children including bushcraft and den building sessions and there will be a range of food and drink traders on site including a dedicated prosecco bar.

Organisers have also teamed up with Woodseaves-based Mr Jenkins Executive Private Hire who will be offering luxury travel to and from the event in private hire vehicles and will have a dedicated drop-off and pick up point close to the action. Bookings can be made via reservations@mr-jenkins.co.uk or calling 01785 284664.

To book tickets in advance visit the website www.fizzfestivals.com. Up until August 31, tickets are priced £28 and £27 for groups of 10 or more. From September 1 tickets are £33 and £32 for groups. Tickets on the gate are £35. Children under the age of 13 go free.