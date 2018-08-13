Heatwave produces bumper vintage for Shropshire Vineyard

Family run Kerry Vale vineyard on the South Shropshire border says the summer heatwave is very good news for their vines and it looks like they will have a bumper crop.

Owner Geoff Ferguson commented ‘This year we’ve had ‘near perfect’ weather. The sustained warm weather after a period of rain and colder months, means the quality of grapes on the vine is exceptional. The flowering has been completely uninterrupted and early, the bunches look fantastic.

The future warm forecast also looks very promising, however it’s too early to start celebrating just yet! The weather during the harvest period will be crucial in deciding the end result. Ideally the vineyard needs enough rain in August to swell the crop and a warm September for harvest.

The lack of rain across much of the UK has proved problematic for many farmers and fruit growers, but not vineyards!

“At the moment it looks as though we are going to have a fantastic harvest in terms of both quality and quantity,” said Geoff.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) said 2018 was set to be a vintage year thanks to a wet spring followed by the heatwave that led to early flowering vines and generous bunches which were “shaping up to provide a bountiful harvest”.

The last bumper year Kerry Vale and other English wine producers experienced was in 2014. “We are hoping that 2018 will be even better” said Geoff Ferguson.

Due to the fine weather, the harvest is going to be a early this year, which makes for a great vintage and should produce stunning wines.

Owner Geoff says “Kerry Vale Vineyard has three grape varieties; Rondo, Phoenix and Solaris. If you’re interested in finding out more, why not join us on a vineyard tours-run every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.”

If you’d like to see this ‘bumper crop’ (and maybe taste some wine!) Kerry Vale Vineyard is open to the public Wednesdays – Sundays and free to visit. The vineyard has an award winning coffee shop serving homemade food, cakes and of course wine! They also have an art gallery and shop where you can taste and buy their award winning wines and other locally made artisan produce and gifts.