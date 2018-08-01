Star chefs top the bill at Shrewsbury Flower Show

Inspiration in the kitchen, as well as the garden, is on hand at this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show thanks to appearances from top chefs.

Household names Levi Roots and Matt Tebbutt are set to appear on Friday, August 10th, and Saturday, August 11th, respectively as part of the entertainment on offer at the event.

Levi became known to millions after appearing on BBC’s Dragons’ Den and securing investment from two Dragons for his sauce which combined his love of music with the flavours of his Jamaican heritage.

The chef has gone on to develop a range of sauces, ready meals, soft drinks and desserts and his products are used by numerous restaurants as well as being sold up and down the UK.

He has also released albums, books, launched his own restaurant and helped young people find a passion for cooking with his School of Life Tour.

The second star name, Matt Tebbutt, trained at Leith’s School of Food and Drink before going on to learn his craft under top names such as Marco Pierre White.

He ran his own restaurant, The Foxhunter in Monmouthshire, for 15 years and now presents various shows including Saturday Kitchen, while acting as consultant chef at The Hilton in Bournemouth.

Richard Whittingham, chairman of the Shropshire Horticultural Society which organises the show, said: “We are thrilled to have Levi and Matt joining us at the show and know they will add a little extra flavour to the event alongside our fantastic programme of floral displays, celebrity gardeners, music, fireworks and much more.

“We’re hoping visitors will come away with inspiration for the kitchen as well as the garden.

“Ticket sales are going really well so we’re expecting a great turnout again this year.”

Visit https://shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk/tickets-pre-sale/ to buy advance tickets costing £25 for adults (over 60s £23).