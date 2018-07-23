Busy few months for new owners of The French Pantry in Ludlow

It has been a busy first few months for the new owners of The French Pantry in Ludlow town centre.

Since changing hands back in April, the business has blossomed – with the increased offering proving a good move!

The French Pantry had boasted 10 years of successful service under its previous ownership – however, the time had come for a revival of the premises.

New Ludlow based owners, Habib Malik-Mansell and David Newbold, have enhanced the offering through the addition of coffee, breakfast and developing a drinking trade at the premises too.

The premises have benefited from a full refurbishment throughout – and the dramatic changes have proven popular with customers both old and new. The bright, airy new aesthetic, assists the dedicated staff team with delivering French inspired cuisine in stylish, modern surroundings. The menu changes regularly, depending on what David and Habib decide to cook each day.

Habib Malik-Mansell, Co-owner said “It has been a really positive first few months for us – and we would like to thank everyone for their support. We bring a friendly, intimate atmosphere to the venue – and it is lovely to have received feedback on the fact that we integrate people from all walks of life, delivering a truly ‘neighbourly’ restaurant and venue!”

He added “We decided to enhance the previous owners offering, by adding breakfast and drinks, so that more people can access the unique environment of The French Pantry. We have also reinstated the small courtyard garden to the rear of the premises – which provides a fabulous outside space for people to relax within.”