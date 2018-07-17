Sausages and Cider to spearhead sizzling new Shrewsbury festival

A brand new festival is set to bring a real sizzle to Shropshire – combining sausages, cider and awesome live music in one great event.

The new Sausage and Cider Festival is being staged at Shrewsbury’s Buttermarket later this month by the award-winning team responsible for events such as the Shrewsbury Food Festival and Shropshire Oktoberfest.

The all-day event on July 28 is the brainchild of Beth Heath, from Shropshire Festivals, who promises a feast of flavours and mouth-watering music throughout the day.

Beth – whose company was recently named best small business in the Shropshire Chamber business awards – said the festival would be a sparkling new addition to the county’s events calendar.

And its location just three minutes from Shrewsbury Rail station meant it was the perfect day out for anyone from around the county wanting to let the train take the strain.

“We are so lucky in Shropshire to be surrounded by awesome producers of the finest pork and the best sausages, so we thought why not create a festival to celebrate this? Throw in some of the county’s top cider producers showing off their greatest creations and you have the perfect combination for a sizzling summer day.

“You’ll be able to enjoy all things sausage. Cooked to eat on site, there will be tasters to try too. And our cider producers will be on hand with an exceptional range of everyone’s favourite summer drink.

“However, if beer is more your thing we also have local brewers on site to quench your thirst, and there will also be a gin bar, prosecco and drinks of all shapes and sizes.”

Beth said live music would feature throughout the day, with festival favourites The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Vertigo, Libby Gilksman, Tom Barrass and Geoff Rodgers among the acts lined up to entertain festival goers.

“The Buttermarket is a truly inspiring venue with its imposing neo-classical columns at the entrance, original arched cellars and rare 12-foot Wurlitzer organ, and will complement perfectly what promises to be a fabulous day.”

Tickets cost just £5 and include free entry to the Buttermarket in the evening once the festival has concluded.