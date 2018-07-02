If you love eating out and saving money, then Mystery Dining by HGEM are looking for local people to visit establishments and report back on their experience.

Mystery Dining by HGEM is looking for Mystery Guests in the Shropshire area to visit restaurants, cafes, pubs and hotels.

The aim is to help the owners of participating establishments understand what their guests are experiencing, and how to improve it.

Guests only do visits that they’re interested in and that are convenient, and fit in around their lives – with no minimum time commitment.

Mystery Dining works in three simple steps:

1. You book a visit of your choice, through the mysterydining.net website, as little or as often as you like.

2. After enjoying your visit, you fill out a report, which is sent to the client, helping them to improve their guest experience.

3. You are then reimbursed a set, pre-agreed amount, to cover the cost of your experience.

You don’t even have to dine alone! Although you could enjoy a convenient pit stop on your lunch break, other visits are also available, from family dines to hotel stays with a friend. What’s more, you can help to improve your local dining scene!

There’s also a chance to win some big prizes as you rack up reward points with each visit you complete.

Want to sign up?

To find out more and to sign up to become a Mystery Guest visit mysterydining.net.

Or call Mystery Dining by HGEM on 01225 470281 and one of their Mystery Guest Advisors will be happy to talk you through the process.