College restaurant has the secret ingredient to success

For the third year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme for the highest accolade it can achieve.

The College restaurant first gained the award in 2016 and no other College restaurant in Shropshire has one.

The AA College Rosette Scheme has been designed to reflect current industry trends within realistic working environments. It recognises a restaurant with a clear commitment to students and the industry, where food is prepared and served with care and understanding to a standard which stands out in the local area. Furthermore, restaurants have to demonstrate that they are completely commercially viable and there are clear links with the industry locally.

The AA Inspector came to Origins restaurant in May and was looking for a high standard of food and service. Level 3 Front of House Apprentice, Jack Earl, 19, from Shrewsbury, was working at the time of the inspection and said: “We prepped for the assessor and it was great that we could put everything into practice when she came in. She was a really nice customer and I enjoyed serving her.”

Origins received this rosette because ‘A positive welcome was experienced and extended to all guests by the team on arrival; this set the tone for the afternoon with team members noted to be genuinely warm and friendly’ and ‘Origins enables a very realistic dining experience and the team work well together to deliver a professional service style. Support is on hand as and when required. Overall a very positive and well drilled service’, as noted in the inspectors final report.

Dan Gibbons, Chef Lecturer, said: “I am totally thrilled that we have been awarded the Highly Commended AA College Rosette for the third year in a row. It is a testament to all the hard work the students and staff put in. To be recognised as a college restaurant that mirrors a realistic hospitality environment whilst teaching students to such a high standard is a great achievement.”

Origins, which opened in 2014, is a state-of-the-art training facility for Hospitality & Catering students. It gives students the opportunity to work in a professional environment and stay ahead of industry trends. Students are led by qualified, experienced chefs and front-of-house professionals, and learn about the principles of cookery, flavours, food service and complimentary wines among other things.

Not only has Origins Restaurant been recognised as a brilliant establishment by the AA, but they have recently gained the highly coveted People First Choice Award.