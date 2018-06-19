Shrewsbury welcomes new bar as The Old Town Tap opens in Frankwell

Shrewsbury has welcomed a brand new bar to the Frankwell area of the town with the opening of The Old Town Tap.

The Old Town Tap located in a period building at 127 Frankwell, was until recently the Junk and Disorderly antiques shop.

The newly opened establishment offers craft beers from all around the world as well as select exclusive beers.

There’s also two cask beers lines, bottled beer and a wide area of cocktails, gins and spirits available.

The property came to the market at the end of 2017 with the search for a new tenant handled by Alessio Dyfnallt of Cooper Green Pooks.

Landlord, Simon Price comments on the appeal of the building and its location:

“The Frankwell area of Shrewsbury offers a genuinely unique mix of historical and quirky buildings and is increasingly sought after as a location for new leisure and hospitality businesses.

“Whilst we were confident of letting this site relatively easily, a change of tenant is nonetheless a time of relative uncertainty. However, the support of Charlotte at FBC Manby Bowdler and Alessio at Cooper Green Pooks meant this was, once again, a positive experience.”

Speaking on the latest addition to Shrewsbury’s leisure and hospitality sector, Charlotte Nutting concludes:

“The Prices have entrusted their commercial property needs to FBC Manby Bowdler for many years and it’s always a pleasure to see one of their properties given a new lease of life.

“The transformation to The Old Town Tap is a timely development as we recently launched a dedicated team to provide a full range of legal services to the leisure and hospitality sector in response to increased levels of activity in this area.”