A ‘Family Affair’ as new artisan pizzeria and bistro opens its doors in Albrighton

Albrighton’s culinary scene has been given a further boost this week, with an exciting new artisan pizzeria and family bistro opening for business.

La Famiglia, located on the High Street in the village, is looking to meet demand for a high-quality eatery that offers couples, friends, parents and their children great tasting pizzas, classic Italian favourites and a delicious taste of the wider Mediterranean.

Able to seat 60 people across two contemporary and welcoming floors, the new restaurant will offer a tempting lunch menu which includes gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups and a host of innovative ‘light bites’.

Evening diners can choose from a broad menu offering classic favourites, such as Spaghetti Bolognese, homemade Meatballs, Moroccan Lamb and Fillet Steak.

La Famiglia is also an artisan pizzeria offering a wide choice of pizzas, handmade from scratch daily using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible.

The pizza menu includes favourites like Margherita and Hawaiian, as well as the more innovative choices of Frutti di Mare and Goats Cheese & Caramelised Onion.

“We listened to what local people in Albrighton and surrounding villages really wanted and it was clear that a welcoming family venue, with a great menu across the day, was missing from the local food scene,” explained Rachael Beith, General Manager at La Famiglia.

“We will offer something for everyone – a delicious lunch menu, an innovative and contemporary evening selection and of course a traditional Sunday lunch offer. Children are also very welcome and our carefully created junior menu and activity packs will keep them satisfied, amused and wanting to come back!

“Albrighton is also missing a really good pizza restaurant and that is why we have invested in two specialist pizza ovens, dedicated kitchen team training and careful ingredient sourcing so that we can offer our customers a handmade, gourmet pizza experience.

“We will also be providing a takeaway service too, which will hopefully fill a major gap for this requirement in and around the village.”

La Famiglia, which is of course Italian for ‘the family’, replaces Carlini, the restaurant involved in the global ‘Vegan’ outrage at the start of this year.

The owners rightly felt that a complete change of direction was required and introduced a new management team led by Rachael Beith and Head Chef Anthony Begley, supported by new service staff.

“This really is a fresh start and we hope that the artisan pizzeria and family bistro concept will give the village and wider locality an exciting new dining and takeaway experience. We can’t wait to get started!” concluded Rachael.

Carlini Restaurant in Shifnal, the sister venue to La Famiglia, continues to go from strength-to-strength under Rachael’s management and the exciting creations of Head Chef Andrew Turley.