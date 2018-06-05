Voted the best festival in the region, Shrewsbury Food Festival will welcome more than 26,000 people to Shrewsbury Quarry Park on the 23 and 24 June 2018.

This year the mouthwatering event has a star-studded line-up, more than 200 amazing producers and a packed programme of entertainment for all the family. As the biggest and now notably the best food festival in the region, this is a family event not to be missed.

Shrewsbury Food Festival encourages everyone to get involved – no matter what their age or experience – and learn something new, from rolling sushi, to roasting ingredients over an open fire. The FBC Mamby Bowdler Cookery School will run throughout the festival weekend and focuses on making dishes that are quick and easy, so everyone will leave with an increased recipe range, not to mention some extra knife skills.

If sitting back and learning is more your style, then come along and watch Michelin chefs at work on the Wenlock Spring Demonstration stage. However, if that all seems a bit too much effort, just chill out and enjoy the sunshine and a drink while listening to the awesome music lineup on the Buttermarket Music Stage.

Shropshire’s biggest food festival is getting even bigger!

Never one for standing still, this year sees some exciting developments such as a new BBQ competition sponsored by Floreat Homes and stage, plus an opportunity for the more adventurous to learn bushcraft skills. Foraging anyone?

Explorers childcare will be offering classes to a range of young budding chefs. If cooking is not quite to their taste, the huge children’s area will keep them occupied for hours. It is full of activities such as the climbing wall, a creative area, a “Have a Go” music tent, and new this year the Tortoise nursery under five’s area

There is also a large sports zone with football, dodgeball, dance and to enjoy this really is a festival with something for the whole family.

Taking over the entire Quarry Park in the centre of Shrewsbury, this festival is a family favourite with so much to do for the entire family – they even have a giant screen for the World Cup on the Sunday of the festival.

Admission

The Shrewsbury Food Festival is on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 June at Shrewsbury Quarry Park.

Entry is just £10 for adults, £2 for kids or £20 for a family ticket.

Everyone is advised to arrive hungry.

All of the details – as well as pre-booked tickets – are available from the festival website www.shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk