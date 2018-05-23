Kerry Vale Vineyard in the running to win the “UK’s Most Popular Vineyard” award!

Kerry Vale Vineyard has been chosen by the UK’s holiday rental giants HolidayLettings.co.uk (owned by TripAdvisor) as one of the final 10 competitors in the running to be named the UK’s Most Popular Vineyard for 2018.

To win this award, the Shropshire vineyard will need to receive the most votes on the Holiday Letting’s website.

Voting ends on 10th June (midnight), with the vineyard receiving the most votes crowned “The UK’s’ Most Popular Vineyard” on 11th June 2018.

The winning vineyard will also receive an official award certificate from Holiday Lettings (of TripAdvisor) to commemorate their win.

To vote for Kerry Vale Vineyard, visit https://blog.holidaylettings.co.uk/best-uk-vineyard-stays-wine-holiday/

Owner June Ferguson commented “We are thrilled to be in the top 10 UK’s Most Popular Vineyards and we’d like to thank everyone for who’s taken the time to vote for us.

“There is no greater seal of approval than being recognised by our customers. Most of the other vineyards in the competition are much larger and have been established for a much greater time than us, so to win would be amazing. If you’ve visited and enjoyed your experience with us, we would urge you to vote for us– and feel free to encourage others to do the same!