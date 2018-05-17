Cosford Food Festival to serve up another tasty treat

Over 90 local producers of the finest artisan food and drink will be exhibiting at the annual Cosford Food Festival in July.

Held in the unique setting of the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford, a bustling food market will be packed with popular favorites on the food festival scene, with plenty of brand new local producers all getting on board for this year’s event, which takes place on 21-22 July 2018.

Returning to the summer event will be over 60 much loved exhibitors, including; Heathers Harvest who will be bringing along luxurious, artisan range of chutneys, preserves, relishes, jellies and marmalades. Whyle House Lamb is also back for 2018, showcasing a range of lamb and mutton products from their own farm in north Herefordshire including joints, chops and special cuts, plus lamb and mutton burgers, for you to buy on the day and take home. The popular Orchard Pigs will be exhibiting again this year with an extensive range of handmade port and game pies, pasties and scotch eggs, artisan breads and cakes. Tempting visitors with a huge selection of sweet and savoury muffins is Joles Gourmet, so whether its double chocolate, mint aero or white chocolate and raspberry, there is sure to be a flavour to entice any festival goers with a sweet tooth.

There will be plenty of new exhibitors joining the festival this year, including Greka Foods who specialise in authentic artisan Greek food including sauces, homemade pasta and spoon sweets! Also exhibiting at Cosford for the first time is The Chilli Alchemist, creators of fiery potions infused with chillies, concocted for your eating pleasure, all served in funky apothecary bottles. Organisers are also thrilled to have Mahorall Farm Cider joining the exhibitor line-up, this small family business based in South Shropshire produce a range of traditional and flavoured ciders including ginger, elderflower and damson. Plus, if it’s a tasty afternoon snack you’re after, keep a look out for Williams Handbaked biscuits and cakes who produce everything from traditional and flavored shortbreads and flapjacks to eccles cakes and caribbean ginger cake!

If browsing all the stalls makes you hungry, fear not, foodies can feast on a tasty line up of street food with flavours from around the world. The diverse menu on offer will include everything from African, Indian, Italian and Japanese cuisine to a taste of the ocean with softshell crab to tempt visitors. Plus, gourmet burgers, stonebaked pizzas, chicken tikka flatbreads and gourmet vegan street food will all be on offer for foodies to enjoy. Then why not wash your lunch down with a glass of fizz from the Champavan, or perhaps a little tipple from the gin parlour! Freshly ground coffee will be available from a converted American Dodge Van and for those who can’t resist something sweet, traditional dairy ice creams, crêpes and huge selection of desserts to go including brownie and pancake skewers, will all be on offer.

Now in its sixth year, the Cosford Food Festival is firmly established on the Museum’s events calendar, attracting thousands of foodies each day. With additional entertainment and live music being lined up for festival goers, organisers are confident the event will not only appeal to food lovers but also families who are looking for an enjoyable day out.

Tickets to the festival are now available to purchase in advance via the Museum website www.rafmuseum.org/cosford.