Ludlow Food Centre butchers scoop three national awards

Butchers at Ludlow Food Centre have taken home three awards from the National Meat Products Competition.

The awards, which were achieved on all products entered into the competition, included a Gold for their Traditional Pork Sausage, a Silver for their Pork, Beetroot and Apple Sausage and another Silver for their Smoked Chorizo.

The competition, which was organised by The National Federation of Meat & Food Traders (NFMFT) and hosted by William Reed Business Media attracted 46 entrants with just under 300 products.

John Brereton, Butchery Manager at Ludlow Food Centre said: “What another great achievement this is for us. We’re always looking to deliver excellent products so when we get recognised in this way it is a testament to the hard work and dedication that our team puts in.”

Jon Edwards, Managing Director of Ludlow Food Centre added: “I am immensely proud of John and his team on yet another award win. Their commitment to both their profession and innovation is clear and the skill that goes into making all of our products, not just in our butchery department but throughout the whole of the Food Centre, is second to none.”

The award-winning products are available exclusively at Ludlow Food Centre.