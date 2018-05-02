Open days planned at Hencote vineyard

A new vineyard and major visitor destination venue is currently taking shape on the outskirts of Shrewsbury and a local young woman has returned to the family fold to oversee a series of open days for visitors to get a preview of the development.

Hencote Estate, situated off the Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury will eventually become a fully productive vineyard with its own winery to create a variety of local fine wines and will have a restaurant and wine bar featuring unique views over the town.

The project is the idea of Andy Stevens and his family, and daughter Vivienne has been tasked with the job of arranging a series of open days for visitors called ‘Saturdays at Hencote’ with the first event taking place on 12th May.

As event manager for the venue, Vivienne, said: “Hencote is in a great location with unusual and spectacular views right across the town which may surprise many people and we already have thousands of vines growing on the beautiful sloping hillside.

“We will be hosting a series of events starting at 12noon and will be giving guided tours of the site and talks on future plans, together with the tasting of fine wines similar to those we will be producing, live jazz music will play and a barbeque lunch will be provided so people can come along to view the facilities and relax in our tranquil areas.

“The vineyard adjoins a wet woodland on the site of the old bed of the River Severn making this a really beautiful place, together with great vistas over the town and towards the south Shropshire hills in the distance.”

Vivienne, continued: “Earlier this month we bottled the very first wine from our own vines which was a big milestone and we do believe that summer is about getting out with friends and family and exploring our wonderful countryside and the great variety of amenities it supports.

“We are confident that Hencote Vineyard will prove to be a very popular destination.”