Church Stretton delicatessen goes on the market

A well established delicatessen located in Church Stretton has gone on the market.

Van Doesburg’s, which specialises in a wide variety of quality food cooked on the premises, has developed an excellent reputation in the popular Shropshire market town since opening in 2002.

The existing business at 3 High Street has gone on the market as an active going concern to include trade fixtures and fittings with stock at valuation in addition.

It is being marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts, with offers in excess of £100,000 invited.

The ground floor retail premises are also available to let on a new lease for a rent of £10,000 per annum exclusive.

TSR’s Amie Lingwood said: “Van Doesburg’s has been successfully trading from this prominent town centre location since opening in 2002.

“Having now built an unrivalled reputation, the business is now being offered for sale due to the desire of the owners to pursue new challenges.

“In addition to the two owners, there are currently an additional six members of staff employed.

“The business, which already facilitates a small delivery service, provides fantastic scope for expansion, including the provision of outside catering services.”