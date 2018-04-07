Popular burger chain Wimpy returns to Shrewsbury

Popular burger chain Wimpy returned to Shrewsbury this week with local entrepreneur and franchisee Ali Reza at the helm.

Following a “significant” investment in fitting out the new premises in Claremont Street, the restaurant has created at least 15 new jobs and Ali says he has been overwhelmed with support from local residents.

“In the run-up to the opening I’ve had so many people coming in and telling me tales of how much they loved coming to Wimpy with their friends, some of them had their birthday parties with us, some met their girlfriends and boyfriends here, which is wonderful,” he said.

“I hope that bringing Wimpy back to Shrewsbury will give everyone a chance to rekindle those memories and also make new ones as new generations of local families come and join us.”

Already experienced in the catering trade and with a cousin who runs a Wimpy in Andover, Hampshire, Ali has spent time learning the ‘Wimpy way’ and is keen to make a big impression.

Wimpy UK’s general manager, Chris Woolfenden, who joined Ali and his team for the grand opening on Thursday, 5 April, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Ali to the Wimpy family. With his experience in the restaurant trade he brings many skills to our team and we look forward to working with him.

“We’re also absolutely thrilled to be back in Shrewsbury, we know we have many loyal customers here and while many things have changed in the time we’ve been away, we can still guarantee great food, great service and terrific value for money.”

Ali added: “I’m a trained chef, so I can cook our delicious burgers, I can serve tables and I’m really looking forward to welcoming as many people into our restaurant as possible. I love the fact that Wimpy is such a well-known traditional British brand and I am very pleased to be part of the Wimpy family.”

The 100-seater restaurant features Wimpy UK’s new Shift Design, which builds on the brand’s strong heritage and much-loved traditions, while also featuring bright new colours, furnishings and uniforms.

With its table service culture, food served on china plates with ‘real’ cutlery and drinks in china cups, Wimpy is often describe as a an oasis of calm in a sea of ‘grab and go’ fast food culture.

The new restaurant will be open seven days a week, including 8.30am-5pm on Sundays.