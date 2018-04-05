Award-winning craft brewer takes home bronze at prestigious beer awards

Ludlow Brewery has scooped its second national award after its popular Blonde beer picked up bronze in the Cask Best Bitters & Pale Ales category at the SIBA Independent Beer Awards.

Ludlow Brewery took its beer to Liverpool in March to compete against other beers from across the country at BeerX UK 2018. The two-day event is the UK’s biggest independent craft brewing trade show.

Blonde earnt its place at the national finals by winning a gold award in the Wales & West regional SIBA competition, held at Ludlow Castle in May last year. One of the craft brewery’s lower strength ales (4.0%), Blonde has a crisp refreshing flavour with a citrussy aroma.

Gary Walters, Owner of Ludlow Brewery, said: “We are very proud of our range of beers and it was fantastic to have the opportunity to compete against quality beers from independent breweries across the country.

“With hundreds of beers entered into SIBA’s regional beer competitions, winning an award and progressing to the national finals is a mark of a quality beer. We are thrilled to have brought home a bronze award from the finals – the whole team at Ludlow Brewery are very proud of this achievement!”

The 20-barrel plant’s brewers are Chris Davies, and Joe Jacks, 24, who have worked at Ludlow Brewery for seven years and nine years, respectively. The brewery also recently hired a third brewer, Cody Palin, 21, a recent graduate from the prestigious Heriot-Watt University, in Edinburgh.

The brewery has increased production by 5% producing 3,200 litres per brew, brewing five times a week.

The brewery’s biggest selling beer Gold (a classic British golden ale) was awarded a national award – also bronze – in the Golden Ale category of the Champion Beer of Britain 2017 awards, at the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA’s) Great British Beer Festival in London.

The SIBA Independent Beer Awards are run across SIBA’s 8 geographical regions, with the champions from each region qualifying for the National Competition at BeerX – the 2018 event took place on 14-15 March.

SIBA represents the very best beer from the UK’s independent brewers in its hotly contested awards where entries are judged by ‘blind tasting’ panels of fellow brewers and industry experts. Regional competitions to qualify for BeerX 2019 start this month, with brewers from the Wales & West region again contesting at Ludlow Spring Festival, held between 11-13 May. The event is in its tenth year and has a focus on real ale, attracting over a thousand real ale drinkers to the ‘Festival Pub’, ’Meet the Brewer’, and Pie Trail where festival-goers can enjoy ‘a Pie and a Pint’.