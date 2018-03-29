Local charities to take part in bake-off style competition

Budding Mary Berrys and Paul Hollywoods will be battling it out over the mixing bowls in a bake-off style competition between local charities Derwen College, Hope House and Empathy for Special Children.

Bakers from each charity will be competing in the blind baking competition to whip up a mystery recipe with a Royal Wedding theme, on Wednesday 4 April.

The competition, sponsored by Oswestry’s Sainsbury’s, takes place at Derwen Food Centre from 9.30am, baking starts at 10am with judging at 1pm.

Members of the public are invited to come along and watch temperatures rise in the high-pressure challenge. The college’s Orangery Restaurant, Garden Café and new one-stop Garden Shop will all be open for the day, serving food and drinks from 10am-4pm.

The Bake Off was launched last year to mark the handover of Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year from Derwen College to Hope House. For 2018/19, the new Local Charity of the Year will be Empathy of Special Children.

Derwen College Projects and Partnerships Co-ordinator Laura Griffiths said that the college was delighted to be able to host the event for the second year.

She said: “Following the success of last year’s Bake Off with Hope House, we felt privileged to be asked to host another competition including local charity Empathy for Special Children. As a previous Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year, we are pleased to work with another local charity that is committed to providing opportunities for youngsters with learning difficulties.”

Lynsey Kilvert, Hope House Area Fundraiser for Shropshire and Powys, said she was looking forward to working with Derwen College again, and to be building a new relationship with Empathy for Special Children.

She said: “We are delighted to have been Sainsbury’s charity of the year in 2016 / 17 and to be involved in this year’s Bake Off. The Bake Offs began last year to hand over the Charity of the Year and we thoroughly enjoyed competing against the Derwen – even if we did lose!”

“This year we face Empathy for Special Children, another worthy charity. It is fantastic to work with our local charities to raise awareness of what we all do in the community. Thanks to Sainsbury’s this has been made possible in addition to the vital funds they have raised for us all.”