Shropshire marmalade makers scoop international awards for 10th year in a row

Ludlow Food Centre’s marmalade makers are celebrating for the tenth year in a row after scooping another three awards at this year’s Dalemain Marmalade Awards.

Darren Marsh and Tess Slater, who have been perfecting pickles, jams and preserves together since 2008, won a Silver award for their Hand Cut Seville Orange Marmalade, Bronze for their Medium Cut Seville Orange Marmalade and Bronze for their Blood Orange and Gin Marmalade. Their Lemon and Lime Marmalade, Three Fruit Marmalade and Lady Windsor’s Rich Seville Orange Marmalade were also commended.

Darren said: “To win 3 awards and be commended for 3 other marmalades when competing against thousands of other marmalade makers from across the globe is a real honour. We’ve been told that the quality of the marmalades being judged was at its highest this year and yet we continue to win awards year on year which is fantastic. It gives us the drive to continue to innovate and create exciting new products.”

Jon Edwards, Managing Director at Ludlow Food Centre, added: “We are so lucky to have such skilled artisans not only in our Jams & Pickles team, but across the entire business. The passion, dedication and skill that goes in to each of Ludlow Food Centre’s products is second to none, and I’m delighted that Darren and his team – and their marmalades – have once again been given the recognition they deserve.”

The ‘World’s Original Marmalade Awards’ take place at Dalemain Mansion, near Penrith, Cumbria every year. This year they were held at the Marmalade Festival on 17th – 18th March.