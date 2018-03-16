Darwin’s Kitchen is Shrewsbury’s newest restaurant and bar addition

Porter House in Shrewsbury has evolved into Darwin’s Kitchen with a fresh new look and food with a Shropshire origin to try.

Shropshire Live went along to the official launch night to take a look around the new restaurant and bar that offers food, drinks and boutique rooms in Shrewsbury.

The restaurant and bar, situated on St Mary’s Street in Shrewsbury, has taken on a whole new look, with a botanical feel and Charles Darwin inspired interior design.

Darwin’s Kitchen, is the latest addition to the DiTella group portfolio which also comprises of The Loopy Shrew and Darwin’s Townhouse.

Open everyday it serves food and drinks with an extensive wine menu selected from local wine merchants, plus plenty of cocktails to experience. Everything from sharing platters, open sandwiches and main meals are offered with small and bigger plate options, with a good selection of vegetable, sea and land dishes plus chef specials and steaks from the grill.

The meals have been created by the company Executive Chef Adrian Badland and Head Chef Dan Brearley, who are committed to serving the best seasonal produce sourced from Shropshire’s top supplies wherever possible.

The menu includes dishes such as, Shropshire Lamb & Lentil Samosas, Coriander & Chilli dipping Sauce and Wenlock Edge Sausage Toad in the hole, Cauliflower Cheese Gratin & Onion Gravy Pepper.

Darwin’s Kitchen also boasts 4 boutique rooms, including one luxurious suite & 3 Superior Doubles.