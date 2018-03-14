Kerry Vale Vineyard set to reopen for 2018 season

This March Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard is re-opening their cellar door shop and wine café to visitors.

Having been closed for winter, the popular family run English Vineyard, situated just 25 miles west of Shrewsbury will be reopening on Friday 23 March.

Planted in 2010, the vineyard covers six acres of farmland, and is run by husband and wife Geoff & June Ferguson and their daughter Nadine Roach.

Manager Nadine commented “We have lots of visitors from all over the UK but we would love to welcome more Shropshire residents to visit, either to sample and find out a little more about our award winning wine or simply to enjoy a tasty lunch in beautiful surroundings. She went on to say “We offer vineyard tours and wine tasting to those interested in wine, but also have a children’s fairy trail and activities for families – everyone is welcome in our café.”

Kerry Vale Vineyard has won an impressive number of National and International awards for their wine, as well as the Trip Advisor Certificate of excellence for Customer Service for three years running.

In addition to offering a locally sourced menu and delicious selection of homemade cakes, the vineyard also plays host to a wonderful art gallery, which supports some of Shropshire’s finest professional artists.

During 2018 the gallery will host a selection of beautiful original art work and limited edition prints from some of Shropshire’s most well-known artists; Carole Baker, Rob Leckey, Lyn Evans and Penelope Timmis.

The vineyards purpose built shop provides a comfortable and friendly setting for visitors to sample and learn about English wine and find out about the rich Roman history of the land where the vineyard is situated.

Open Wednesday – Sunday with free entry, the vineyard welcomes all visitors – from wine enthusiasts interested in sampling their impressive selection of wines to non wine drinkers and families looking for an interesting and different place to visit.