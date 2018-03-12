The Great British Food Festival returns to Weston Park this Spring Bank Holiday

The Great British Food Festival is returning to Weston Park to kick off the summer season, over the bank holiday weekend 26 to 28 May.

This year the festival is even bigger and better, with more food and drink stalls, chef demo marquee, bake stage and a new drinks stage.

Crowd favourites the Great British Cake Off and Men V Food Challenge stage will also be back.

Jane Beedle will be one of the chefs who will also be judging the popular ‘Cake Off’, where amateur bakers compete head-to-head in two baking categories (see www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for details and to enter). Best of all, you get to try all the entries!

Jane said: “I love doing the demos and the cake off is great fun, it’s brilliant to see what the public can do!”

Dan Maycock, Festival Director, said: “We’re thrilled to be back at Weston Park, it’s was a lovely event last year and we are really keen to push things on for 2018, hence we have more activities going on and a great lineup of chefs.

“The main chef demo area hosts great local and TV chefs, all demos are free to enter so everyone can pick up top foodie tips. There are also regular Artisan Foodie talks, foraging walks and a drinks ‘Masterglass’ stage for you to get involved with!”

The Great British Food Festival has attracted lots of producers showcasing the best in local, seasonal and speciality food and drink. It’s a great opportunity to get a real taste of the best of the Midlands and Great British produce – sample, enjoy and buy.

With Great Britain’s amazing mix of cultures and cuisines all tastes are catered for, so you can try Thai, Mexican, Asian as well as pulled pork, prime steak, and the best local burgers and sausages, for those with more traditional tastes!

After you’ve done your foodie shopping, sit out enjoying tasty hot food, a refreshing drink (or two), with great live music in the stunning surroundings of Weston Park.

The perfect recipe for a fun, foodie day out for the whole family.