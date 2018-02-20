Successful launch of Ellesmere Lunch Club

A brand new lunch club for the over 60s in the north Shropshire town of Ellesmere has successfully launched.

The Ellesmere Lunch Club saw 23 new members enjoy a delicious lunch at the Red Lion Coaching Inn on Church Street and spent a couple of hours chatting and getting to know each other. In fact, members had such a good time, they have asked for the club to run fortnightly, instead of monthly.

Organiser, Anne Wignall, said: We were delighted to see so many people enjoying themselves and we are happy to run the club on alternate Fridays. Members can attend as little or often as they wish, but we just ask them to tell the Red Lion in advance so that we know how many to expect.

“We realise that it can sometimes be difficult to come along to a new activity by yourself, so we welcome relatives and friends who might like to accompany any new members until they feel they have settled in.”

The lunch Club will meet again on the following dates: March 2, 16, 30, April 13, 27, May 11, 25, June 8, 22 and fortnightly throughout the year.

The full menu is available, plus a menu for smaller appetites at £5.50 for one course and £7.50 for two courses. Starters include a traditional prawn cocktail, soup of the day, and grilled black pudding; mains include chicken dishes, fish and chips, and sausage and mash; while those who opt for a pudding can indulge in hot chocolate fudge cake, spotted dick or syrup sponge.

Anne Wignall, added: “We are very grateful to the Red Lion for agreeing to host this Lunch Club. The food and service was second to none.”

Margaret Lagoyianni of the Red Lion, said: “There was a great atmosphere in the pub and we look forward to welcoming members at our next club lunches in March. We also hope to run an occasional table quiz or raffle.”

For further information and to reserve your place, please contact Margaret at the Red Lion on 01691 622632 between 10 and 3pm, except Mondays.

Although the club is aimed at the over 60s, anyone who would like to make new friends is welcome.