Ludlow publican produces cook book with proceeds going to dementia charity

A Ludlow publican has written a cookbook with proceeds benefiting dementia charity, Alzheimer’s Society.

French native, Cedric Bosi, owns and runs The Charlton Arms in Ludlow and The Church Inn with his wife, Amy.

Cedric Bosi moved to Ludlow from Lyon to work with his brother Claude at the successful Hibiscus restaurant in Ludlow and found an affinity for England’s pub culture and traditions.

The book is called Supper’s Ready and is Cedric’s first book: it showcases some of the dishes that are firm favourites with the Ludlow regulars at his pubs.

Cedric said: “Alzheimer’s is happening right now on both sides of our families. My grandmother was taken by the disease quite drastically and now doesn’t recognise any of us, whereas Amy’s grandmother has managed to lead a normal life for 13 years once being diagnosed but this changed very quickly over the last year. It’s been a very difficult time not only for Amy’s grandmother but Amy’s family.

“It’s only when you’re face to face with this sad disease that you realise how much support the Alzheimer’s patient and family need.”

The NHS estimates that there are 4,831 people over-65 living with dementia in Shropshire and there are 850,000 people living with the condition in the UK.

Emma Butler, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society said: “This is a great way of raising money and awareness about dementia. The money raised will help support people with dementia and fund valuable research into the condition.”

The book can be purchased for £15 at The Charlton Arms in Ludlow Shropshire.