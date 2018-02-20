Fast food chain Wimpy set to return to Shrewsbury

Fast food chain Wimpy is set to return to Shrewsbury town centre as part of a major comeback across the UK.

The multi-national hamburger chain moved out of Shrewsbury more than a decade ago but will shortly open a new restaurant in the former home of Johnsons The Cleaners in Claremont Street.

The Wimpy chain originally began in the United States in 1934 and was introduced to the United Kingdom in 1954 opening as a Wimpy Bar at Lyons Corner House in London.

The fast food brand had over 500 outlets across the UK with a restaurant in every town and city, but the arrival of McDonald’s on UK shores sparked a decline in the 1980s.

The firm’s current owners are Famous Brands, based in South Africa.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Having secured planning permission just before Christmas, it is pleasing that the letting has now successfully concluded and fit-out works are due to commence very shortly to create the iconic Wimpy facility and brand.

“This will be a fantastic addition to the town reflecting Shrewsbury’s continuous popularity providing a diverse range of catering establishments.”