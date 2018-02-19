Restaurateur brings French expertise to Market Drayton

A new restaurant has opened in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton creating 10 jobs in the town.

Daniel Derrington, 32, opened The Town House this month, having run a restaurant in France since 2011.

He has moved to be with his Shropshire-born fiancee Rebecca Foulkes, 27, who he met in the Alps while living there.

“I am really excited to open the restaurant, we put in planning permission in February last year so it has been a long time coming,” he said.

“We realised there was nowhere really to eat out here so decided that we need to change that.

“We want to sell food you can’t do at home, I’m not the only one who can make this, but I’m the only one doing it in the area – you have to travel to Shrewsbury or Nantwich otherwise.”

Originally from Halifax, Daniel has been a chef for 17 years.

The Town House was fully booked on its opening night and bookings are coming in thick and fast.

It will sell modern British food but with a twist – such as Braised duck leg ‘Kiev’, black pudding, burnt leeks, duck butter and chip shop curry sauce.

Everything will be handmade including bread, yoghurts and chutneys and wherever possible local suppliers are being used such as Joules Brewery and Buttercross Farm.

“It is an old retail shop unit so we have had to put in a whole kitchen,” Daniel added.

“We’ve also put in a new roof, new flooring and we’re making the tables from old scaffolding boards.”

He secured the rent of the property through Halls Commercial and Rebecca Welch, of Halls, said she was delighted that the unit would be such a benefit to the people of Market Drayton.

She said: “We were instructed on this building as a retail unit but we knew there was a lot of potential here.

“We are pleased Daniel saw that potential as well and we had months of discussions as we waited for the planning permission to come through.

“With the expertise and Halls’ knowledge about Shropshire we were able to ensure this completed and we are pleased to see the hard work that Daniel has put in ready to serve customers.

“We wish him all the best with the restaurant.”

The Town House is open for food Tuesday to Saturday.