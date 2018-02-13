Gary toasts success of Shropshire’s first Wine School

A local wine enthusiast who launched the county’s first independent wine education company is set to host its first event.

Gary Carter, from Shrewsbury, has uncorked Shropshire Wine School with its first event, an Introduction to Wine evening, taking place on Wednesday February 28 at the Lion Hotel in Shrewsbury. The evening will introduce customers to the wonderfully diverse and quirky world of wine and is perfect for those new to wine or who want to understand the basics of wine tasting.

It will include the tasting of at least six delicious wines from around the wine making world and provide many helpful tips to help enhance their enjoyment of wine. By the end of the evening they will have learned how to taste, swirl and sniff like a professional; how to identify aromas and flavours in wine; about the influence of climate and weather on wine and the influence of oak and other wine-making techniques on the wine in your glass. The evening, which takes place from 7-9pm and costs £25 per person.

Other events planned, also at the Lion Hotel, include a Saturday course with lunch on March 3 which is now sold out; Cheese and wine evening on Wednesday March 7 and an eight-week course starting on Wednesday March 21 where customers will taste more than 50 wines from all over the world.

Gary will also be bringing professional wine training to Shropshire as the region’s only provider of WSET courses. Demand for these courses, the world’s leading wine qualification, is growing internationally as bars and restaurants recognise the need to offer professional training to their staff. The courses are also popular with wine enthusiasts wishing to attain a professional wine qualification.

Gary was first inspired to learn more about the world of wine by local wine personality Robin Butler. Gary said: “Opening the wine school will be a fitting tribute to Robin Butler, my close friend and mentor, who sadly passed away recently.”

He added: “We aim to help customers navigate the sometimes confusing world of wine and encourage them to discover new wines. All of our events are designed to be fun and informative with a focus on enjoying wine with like-minded people in a relaxed, informal atmosphere.

“Shrewsbury is a beautiful town with a thriving local food and drink scene and Shropshire Wine School will be seeking to complement and support local businesses wherever possible.”