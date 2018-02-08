Historic Ironbridge pub reopens its doors following refurbishment

One of the most historic pubs in Ironbridge has re-opened its doors after a major renovation by the new owners.

Launch night guests were the first to see the classy new look of The Malthouse which has changed hands a few times over the years. Diners were also able to sample dishes from the impressive new world street food menu created by Brand Executive Head Chef Andrew Readyhough and Malthouse Head Chef David Fellows.

“We are both passionate about world street food and have taken inspiration from many different countries as well as adding twists to classic favourites,” explains Andrew Readyhough.

The launch night also saw The Paprika Blues Band kicking off the weekend of live music in the more relaxed newly renovated bar area, along with the promise from new owners that great bands will be playing every weekend at The Malthouse and further dates will be added with new bands in addition to the much-loved ones already frequenting at The Malthouse.

New business owners Karl and Rebecca McGuire have many years experience in the restaurant trade, with Becky’s love for The Malthouse starting 9 years ago when she used to manage the restaurant there.

“It has always had massive potential and a loyal following,” says Becky. “We are incredibly excited to realise that potential and turn it into Telford’s first World Street Food Restaurant and Live Music Venue. The Malthouse has Always had a strong following and now we look forward to taking it even further. We want to say a big thank you to all the staff and trades men as well as our family, friends and locals who have helped and supported us with the relaunch.”

One lucky diner won free food for a year on the launch night, with others all walking away with discounts and prizes as an incentive to come back and try not just the new evening menu but lunch, kids and breakfast menus which are all brand new.

The Malthouse is one of three venues part of the independent Craft and Jam chain owned by Becky and Karl, who have made it very clear they have big plans for the other two venues next, the Aston Taphouse in Newport and The Swan Smokehouse in Ironbridge.