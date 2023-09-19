Oswestry Cricket Club Women & Girls’ Team win Shropshire 8s Hardball Final

Oswestry Cricket Club’s women rounded off a hugely successful cricket season by winning the Women & Girls’ Shropshire 8s Hardball League (Yellow League) sponsored by Strategic Leisure and beating Blue League winners, Sentinel CC Women & Girls’ in the hardball finals at Allscott Heath CC on Sunday.

The Strategic Leisure Shropshire 8s Hardball League winners 2023 Oswestry Women & Girls’ (back row l-r): Hollie Dixon, Georgia Moores, Lisa Bladen, Jo Woodcock Front row (l-r): Poppy Johnson, Erin Oakley, Naomi Payne (captain), Sienna Hanratty

It was a fitting end to a summer of both hardball and softball cricket formats that saw the Stonehouse Oval ladies from Morda Road win 13 of their 15 fixtures.

Oswestry Women & Girls’ captain and coach, Naomi Payne, who received national recognition from the ECB during the winter after being named one of three National Coaches of the Year, expressed her delight at the team’s performance.

- Advertisement -

Naomi said: “We reached the finals day in our inaugural hardball season last year and so to win our league and go on to win the final in only our second season playing the hardball format is amazing. We have a terrific team spirit, a great bunch of women and girls and most excitingly, we have some very talented young players aged from 12 – 16 years-old coming through and making significant contributions in each game.

“To be pipped to the softball league title by just a few points was obviously disappointing. But we can take great pride not only in winning five of our six games but the manner in which we play our cricket, always with the emphasis on fair play and good sports(wo)manship. I’d particularly like to thank the Club and our fantastic sponsors, Barkers of Oswestry and The Wrekin Housing Group, for being such enthusiastic supporters and advocates for women’s and girls’ cricket.”