British season Finale at Loton Park Hill Climb

The top UK drivers and latest technology competition cars will descend on Loton Park Hill Climb, in Shropshire, over the weekend of 23/24th September, when hosts Hagley Car Club stage the final event of the British season.

Telford’s Jonathen Varley in action at Loton Park. Photo: Geoff Robinson

Scottish driver and reigning champion Wallace Menzies has already clinched the British title again this year but many other positions are still up for grabs in the British Hill Climb, British Cup and Midland Championships.

Six times former British champion Scott Moran, of Ludlow lies in second spot, with young driver Matt Ryder in third place, but there will be very close competition to gain one of the remaining and highly coveted top ten ‘numbers’ for next year amongst the other top runners.

In the class-based British Hill Climb Cup, Telford driver Jonathen Varley in the GWR Predator racing car is having an incredible season and leads the table, as well as doing well in the Midland Championship gaining two ‘Personality of the Meeting’ awards. He is followed closely in the BHC Cup by Allan McDonald in a Force sports racing car, then Duncan Barnes in a Norma sports racer and Paul Haimes in a Gould GR59 single seater.

Only one point separates the top two drivers in the very popular Midland Hill Climb Championship and bonus points are available for breaking a class record, so leader Rodney Eyles on 129 points in his Alfa Romeo 4c and again, Jonathen Varley, will both need to be on top form. Third and fourth spots are currently held by Steve Garner in a Westfield SEi sports car and Andy Tippett in a Brabham racing car, both tied on 104 points, so just a little pressure for both men there too!

This Season Finale event should provide some very close competition as drivers fight for final positions in the various classes for classic, saloon, sports and racing cars and with an open paddock area, close-up viewing of drivers and cars is an added bonus for spectators.

Loton Park Hill Climb is situated in the village of Alberbury, near Shrewsbury and has parking and full facilities on site, with children aged under 16 admitted free when accompanied by an adult, the action starts at 9am on both days with practice and timed runs in program order.

Further details can be found at the Hagley Club’s website www.hdlcc.com