Youngsters at a Telford football club kick off the new season with a new kit

Youngsters at a Telford football club have scored an early win after securing a new sponsor ahead of the new season – with some coaching with a professional player thrown in too!

Nathan Blissett from Dwello Mortgages with Karl Williams, Lawley Lightmoor under 13s Comets team coach and players from the team in their new sponsored kits

The players, who play for the Under 13s Lawley Lightmoor FC Comets team, will kick off the new season with their new kit sponsored by Telford-based mortgage advisory firm Dwello Mortgages.

It is a double win for the team as Dwello Mortgages founder, Nathan Blissett, is a professional footballer who plays as a forward for Northern Premier League Premier Division club Stafford Rangers and has offered to host some coaching sessions with the players as part of the sponsorship.

The Lawley Lightmoor FC Comets team won their A-league this season for a second year in a row and also won the Charity Cup.

Nathan, who launched Dwello Mortgages at St James’ House in Central Park, Telford earlier this year, said grassroots football was vital and every team deserved the support from businesses.

“Grassroots football is where I started and without that early inspiration, guidance and coaching from volunteers, I wouldn’t have been able to progress in my career.

“It is a privilege to have played football for so long as a career and I am pleased to say it is still continuing alongside my new career as a mortgage adviser.

“The players in this team are clearly doing very well under their coaching team and we hope they wear their new Dwello Mortgage sponsored kits with pride,” Nathan said.

“It is only right that I get to have a kick about with the team too so I look forward to hosting a few training sessions for them and I hope I can inspire them to always do and be their best as they develop through the various chapters of life.

“With their new kits following the Dwello yellow brand they will certainly stand out on the pitch!”

The team’s coach Karl Williams, who is also chairman of Lawley Lightmoor FC, was recently awarded Shropshire FA’s Grassroots Football awards “Grassroots New Volunteer of the Year” award for his dedication to the club.

Nathan’s uncle Luther Blissett was also a footballer and a forward and appeared in 14 matches and scored three times for England at full international level.

Karl, who has coached the team for the last seven years, said: “The boys and girls have worked very hard over the years and make a fantastic team. We have lost some key players who have secured contracts with teams such as Shrewsbury Town which is fantastic progression for them – however we continue on and attract new players and once again have finished top of the A-league.

“Generous sponsorship, such as the new kit sponsorship from Dwello Mortgages, means our players can walk out onto the pitch in their new kit and take pride in everything they do.

“Football can be costly as children grow and need new boots but having a kit funded by Dwello means our fundraising and subs can go to other pieces of equipment and clothing – it certainly takes the added pressure away.

“On behalf of the team we would like to thank Nathan and the Dwello team for their support.”