Increased entry numbers help make Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships a huge success

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

More than 180 players of all ages from clubs across the county took part in the annual festival of tennis at The Shrewsbury Club.

Shropshire's 18 and under girls county team were named as Team of the Year at the County Championship’s presentation ceremony, with most of the team taking part in the tournament. They are pictured here with, left, leading umpire and LTA Council representative James Keothavong and, right, team captain Jon Lawton
Shropshire’s 18 and under girls county team were named as Team of the Year at the County Championship’s presentation ceremony, with most of the team taking part in the tournament. They are pictured here with, left, leading umpire and LTA Council representative James Keothavong and, right, team captain Jon Lawton

Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones said: “There was lots of exciting tennis played throughout the week and it was a very successful event once again.

“Matches were played on the indoor courts at The Shrewsbury Club.

“We were delighted that entry numbers were higher this time. We had 161 players taking part last year and this year it was 182, so that was a good increase.

“There was also an increase in the number of clubs that were represented.

“Categories ran from under-eights up to over-55s, so there was a really good spread of ages, and the Championships also featured a wheelchair tennis competition for the second time.”

Fiona added: “Simon Haddleton and Amy Dannatt did an excellent job throughout the week in organising and running such a successful tournament.

“Thanks as well to all the players who took part and made it fun, as well as the parents and grandparents for providing the transport and for coming along and supporting throughout the week.

“It was a really nice week for Shropshire tennis to again see so many people enjoying themselves and playing such good tennis.”

Fiona hosted the presentation ceremony and announced the winners, with the trophies presented by Tennis Shropshire president Keith Smith MBE.

A number of special awards were also presented, including the Team of the Year trophy to the Shropshire 18 and under girls county team in recognition of gaining promotion in the County Cup by winning their group at Ellesmere College. Most of the successful team took part in the County Championships.

The Claire Mowling Cup for determination and dedication was presented to Gwen Klu, with Matt Weaver receiving the Keith Smith Award for the best achievement during the tournament. Most improved girl went to Elsa Gottardi with Tom Standish taking the honour of most improved boy.

The Shropshire Star Award for efforts both on and off court during the tournament went to Bella Deavall and Emma-Jayne Charman, with the Spirit of Tennis Award presented to the Turney family, who all played in the tournament and were there for most of the week.

For a full list of this year’s County Championship winners, please click on this link https://competitions.lta.org.uk/sport/winners.aspx?id=18971648-d8df-478e-b5e7-0487b6c72488

