British Hill Climb champions to take place at Loton Park this weekend

Shropshire and West Midland drivers currently hold three out of the top five places in this year’s British Hill Climb Championship as they arrive for rounds 25 and 26 being staged at Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury, this coming weekend.

Six-times champion Scott Moran of Ludlow

Scottish driver and reigning champion Wallace Menzies is leading the pack but six-times champion Scott Moran, of Ludlow, is close on his heels with Tenbury Wells driver and also a former champion Alex Summers jointly holding third place with young driver Matthew Ryder, followed by Halesowen driver Will Hall in fifth position.

Part of the weekend will be two rounds of the class-based Midland Hill Climb Championship and this is led by Rodney Eyles in an Alfa Romeo 4c, followed by Steve Garner in a Westfield sports car and Telford driver Jonathen Varley in a GWR Predator single seater racing car, showing the wide variety of cars competing in this very popular competition.

Alongside the latest technology 150mph top cars there will also be a very wide selection of classic, saloons, sports and motorcycle-engined single seater cars racing against the clock up the tight and demanding parkland course.

Other local drivers include Graham Wynn of Shifnal in a Gould GR59, Tim Higgins of Oswestry in a Westfield sports car, Mike Harriman of Bridgnorth in a Renault Clio, Roger Moran of Ludlow in a Lotus Exige, Mike West of Kinlet in a Fisher Fury, Samantha Lester of Ludlow in a Van Diemen RF92, Tony Adams of Shrewsbury in a Lotus Exige Cup and Carl Beamond of Telford in a Renault Clio.

The action starts at 9am each day in program order, including two run-off events for British Championship drivers on Sunday. Full facilities and parking are on site and further details can be found at the host club’s website hdlcc.com.