Shropshire’s cricketers to wrap up 2023 campaign against Wiltshire at Whitchurch

Shropshire will complete their 2023 fixtures with a home match against Wiltshire in the Durant Cricket National Counties Championship.

Whitchurch’s Heath Road ground will host Shropshire’s final NCCA Championship match of the season against Wiltshire

The three-day Western Division Two game starts at Whitchurch Cricket Club on Sunday at 11am, with free admission for spectators.

Shropshire will be looking to build on their impressive five-wicket victory over Dorset at Wimborne earlier this month.

That proved a memorable match for record-breaking Shrewsbury opener George Hargrave as he followed up a century in the first innings by hitting 201 in the second innings, the highest ever individual score by a Shropshire player.

Hargrave’s outstanding performance has led to an invitation from Northamptonshire to play in their 2nd XI match against Glamorgan starting on Monday, which means he will miss the Wiltshire fixture.

It’s one of two changes from the Dorset game as Sam Whitney is unavailable, so Shrewsbury all-rounder Luke Thornton and Worcestershire Academy captain Joe Stanley, an off-spining allrounder, both come into the side.

Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket, said: “George has been asked to play for Northamptonshire’s 2nd XI against Glamorgan, so we are delighted about that.

“If George puts in performances like he did against Dorset and gets an opportunity such as the one he’s now been afforded by Northamptonshire, we are doing our part in helping our cricketers who have aspirations to become professional first-class players to progress to the next level. We all wish him well.”

On the selection of Thornton and Stanley, Home added: “Joe is a very good young cricketer and has just concluded his studies at Thomas Telford School.

“We are also pleased that Luke has another oppurtunity because he’s been unfortunate and has had a few false starts with the weather this year.

“He played in the NCCA Trophy at Cheshire when it rained just past the halfway stage. He was also selected to play in our opening Championship match against Wales where it rained for much of the three days. His perseverance has paid off and he’s going to play against Wiltshire.”

Shropshire enjoyed playing at Whitchurch earlier this season as the club’s Heath Road ground was the venue for the county’s five-wicket win over Norfolk in the NCCA Trophy in June.

Shropshire

Ollie Westbury (Himley), Andre Bradford (Swarkestone), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Peter Clark (Shrewsbury), Jack Home (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Luke Thornton (Shrewsbury), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal).