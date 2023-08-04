Shropshire call up Warwickshire seamer George Garrett for NCCA Championship match at Dorset

Warwickshire seamer George Garrett is included in the Shropshire side for the Durant Cricket National Counties Championship trip to Dorset.

The three-day Western Division Two fixture starts at Wimborne Cricket Club on Sunday from 11am.

Garrett, who plays his club cricket for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League, has represented Shropshire before. He made his county debut against Dorset in a Championship match at London Road in June 2019.

His County Championship debut for Warwickshire followed later in the same season against Somerset at Edgbaston.

Garrett, 23, has since also played first-team cricket in both the T20 and One Day Cup.

Promising Shifnal all-rounder Jack Home also comes into the Shropshire side beaten by five wickets in the county’s last Championship match against Cornwall at Bridgnorth last month.

Garrett and Home replace Sam Ellis and Tim Maxfield.

Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket, said: “It will be George’s first Shropshire appearance for a year or two.

“I’ve had conversations with him throughout the summer and he couldn’t play for us due to his Warwickshire commitments, but there’s now a window for him to do so. George is a proven performer and he’s a very positive individual. He is a great addition.

“We thank Warwickshire for allowing him to play for us.

“Jack was not selected for our last Championship game against Cornwall, but he comes back in for this one.

“We have nicely balanced bowling and batting line-ups, with a youthful look to them.”

The Dorset match is Shropshire’s penultimate three-day fixture of the summer, with a home game against Wiltshire at Whitchurch to also come later this month.

Looking ahead to the trip to Wimborne, Home added: “We know Dorset will provide decent opposition, but we are excited about our team and I think, having spoken to a fair number of our supporters over the last month or so, that the general consensus is the club, both on and off the field, is once again on an upward trajectory and I see no reason why that should not continue.’’

Shropshire

George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Ollie Westbury (Himley), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Andre Bradford (Swarkestone), Jack Home (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Sam Whitney (Bridgnorth), Peter Clark (Shrewsbury), Ben Lees (Shifnal), George Garrett (Warwickshire/Shrewsbury), Ben Roberts (Shifnal).