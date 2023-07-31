15.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 31, 2023
Now Playing:

Loton Park looks to the future

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Looking to the future, Shropshire’s premier motorsport venue, Loton Park Hill Climb, welcomes competitors in the Autocar Young Drivers Championship to the Interclub meeting this weekend.

Lizzie Weaver from Ludlow is taking part in her first season
Lizzie Weaver from Ludlow is taking part in her first season

The sponsored championship is an introduction to the sport for young drivers between 16 and 21 years of age, fully endorsed by West Mercia Constabulary, with each driver competing in very similar specification standard Vauxhall Corsa cars. Safety equipment has been provided by Lille Racewear of Shifnal with each driver having their own bespoke racing overalls and helmet.

Keeping to the theme of encouraging youngsters to take part, young driver Lizzie Weaver, from Ludlow, is taking part in her first season and will be sharing a Citroen Saxo road-going car with older brother Tom, who has proved to be very successful at tracks across the country, sharing with father Richard in a single seater racing car.

- Advertisement -

Adding a touch of class to the weekend will be competitors in the Paul Matty Sports Cars Lotus Championship, which features over 20 Lotus sports and racing cars from over the years, competing for an individual handicap system of points.

Other invited clubs taking part include the Aston Martin Owners Club Speed Series, a dozen cars in the Morgan Sports Club Speed Championship, Thorne Wines MAC Championship, Jaguar Drivers Club and the Historic Rally Car Register, which will see Mini Cooper, Ford Escort, Lancia Fulvia, TVR Vixen and an Aston Martin GT4 in fast action on the hill.

The action starts at 9am each day in programme order and further details can be found at organisers Hagley Car Club’s website hdlcc.com.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP