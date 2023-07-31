Loton Park looks to the future

Looking to the future, Shropshire’s premier motorsport venue, Loton Park Hill Climb, welcomes competitors in the Autocar Young Drivers Championship to the Interclub meeting this weekend.

Lizzie Weaver from Ludlow is taking part in her first season

The sponsored championship is an introduction to the sport for young drivers between 16 and 21 years of age, fully endorsed by West Mercia Constabulary, with each driver competing in very similar specification standard Vauxhall Corsa cars. Safety equipment has been provided by Lille Racewear of Shifnal with each driver having their own bespoke racing overalls and helmet.

Keeping to the theme of encouraging youngsters to take part, young driver Lizzie Weaver, from Ludlow, is taking part in her first season and will be sharing a Citroen Saxo road-going car with older brother Tom, who has proved to be very successful at tracks across the country, sharing with father Richard in a single seater racing car.

Adding a touch of class to the weekend will be competitors in the Paul Matty Sports Cars Lotus Championship, which features over 20 Lotus sports and racing cars from over the years, competing for an individual handicap system of points.

Other invited clubs taking part include the Aston Martin Owners Club Speed Series, a dozen cars in the Morgan Sports Club Speed Championship, Thorne Wines MAC Championship, Jaguar Drivers Club and the Historic Rally Car Register, which will see Mini Cooper, Ford Escort, Lancia Fulvia, TVR Vixen and an Aston Martin GT4 in fast action on the hill.

The action starts at 9am each day in programme order and further details can be found at organisers Hagley Car Club’s website hdlcc.com.