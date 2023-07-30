Record number of players set to compete at the 2023 Pickleball English Open in Telford

PickleballEngland has announced a record number of players are set to compete at their forthcoming English Open in Telford, as the sport’s popularity continues to soar this side of the Atlantic.

Pickleball

Taking place from the 3rd – 6th August at the Telford International Centre, the English Open will be the largest pickleball event taking place outside of North America, with a record number of 1,059 players set to participate.

The English Open will comprise four days of high-level competition, with the world’s top professionals from America and Europe set to take to the court in singles, doubles, mixed, wheelchair and junior events.

With ages from 7 to 70+ set to compete, the event is reflective of the incredible growth in pickleball over recent years, with the English Open now establishing itself as a tournament which stands alongside the biggest in America.

With over 10,000 active players and 361 places to play in the UK, pickleball has seen exponential growth in the past year, with pickleballEngland reporting a 180% YTD increase in member registrations.

A hybrid of tennis, badminton & table tennis, the sport’s popularity has largely been attributed to its accessibility. Easy to pick-up and fun to play, the sport’s accessibility transcends demographics, providing it with universal appeal.

Speaking about the forthcoming event, Karen Mitchell, Chair and Co-Founding Director of pickleballEngland said:

“We are absolutely thrilled with the number of players who have signed up to take part in this year’s English Open. The Telford International Centre is the perfect venue to host an event of this scale and we can’t wait to showcase the best of our sport. We have some of the world’s top players set to compete and I know the level is going to be really high.

“It’s a really exciting time for everyone involved with pickleballEngland as we can really feel momentum building. We’re hoping the English Open will inspire more people to try the sport and we’d love to encourage anyone to come down and watch if they’ve never seen pickleball played before – it’s perfect for all ages and abilities.’

Echoing the above comments, Mathew James, Head of Brand at Telford International Centre added:

“The Pickleball English Open cements Telford International Centre’s standing as a venue of choice for national sporting events. We’re hugely excited to welcome pickleballEngland and athletes and supporters from all over the world to Telford. It’s going to be an incredible few days of competition, and a perfect stage for this hugely popular sport in the Midlands.”

This year’s English Open will be sponsored by Skechers, with support sponsors including Franklin, APP, HEAD, Scan, UK Pickleball Shop, Ellesse and BOL Foods. Play will commence from 9am each day.