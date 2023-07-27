Worcestershire’s visit provides opportunity for Shropshire’s cricketers to showcase their ability

Head of cricket Ed Home believes Shropshire’s 50-over match against Worcestershire on Sunday is an exciting opportunity for the county’s players to showcase their ability.

Shrewsbury Cricket Club will host the match

The NCCA Showcase match – one of 20 to be played between National Counties Cricket Association clubs and first-class counties – starts at Shrewsbury’s London Road ground at 11am.

Admission is free for spectators to enjoy the game, with Shropshire officials hoping the county team will receive plenty of support against their first-class neighbours.

- Advertisement -

Home said: “It will be a brilliant occasion, particularly as Worcestershire and Shropshire have so many close ties over a number of years.

“A lot of Shropshire-based players have played for Worcestershire County Cricket Club, with quite a few players, including Tom Fell and Ollie Westbury from our current side, moving in the opposite direction.

“We are really looking forward to Sunday’s match and of all the first-class counties we could be facing, I think it’s wonderful that we are playing Worcestershire.

“A lot of Shropshire members are also members at Worcestershire and go and watch cricket at New Road.”

On the opportunity for Shropshire’s players to test themselves against a first-class side, Home added: “It gives players who perhaps have aspirations to play professional cricket a benchmark and a guide as to where they are at and where they potentially need to be.

“I see this as a brilliant opportunity for some of our younger players to showcase their talents and hopefully continue on an upward trajectory.”

This weekend’s match will form part of Worcestershire’s preparations for the One-Day Cup campaign, which starts for the Pears against Durham next Tuesday, August 1.

The New Road club’s first-team squad features Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington and Mitchell Stanley, who have all played for Shropshire.

Home added he’s looking forward to Shropshire returning to Shrewsbury’s London Road ground.

“We are delighted to be back at London Road,” he said. “As a child, I can remember going to watch Shropshire games at Shrewsbury Cricket Club.

“It’s the county town and there have been many memorable matches held there, as well as lots of fine cricketers who have played for Shrewsbury and represented Shropshire.”

A special souvenir programme has been produced for Sunday’s match, which will be on sale, along with a scorecard, for a combined £5.

There is limited parking at Shrewsbury Cricket Club, with spectators asked to park at nearby Shrewsbury College.