Shropshire tennis teams all set for this week’s LTA Summer County Cup

Shropshire’s men’s and ladies tennis teams are all set to compete in this week’s LTA Summer County Cup.

Shropshire’s men’s team were promoted to Group 6 of the LTA Summer County Cup after a successful week at Hunstanton last year

Hundreds of tennis players will take to the courts around the country to represent their counties in a competitive team environment at the popular annual event.

First played in 1895, County Week is one of the longest-running tennis tournaments on the domestic calendar, with teams for each tie consisting of three doubles pairs, as counties strive to earn promotion and to avoid relegation.

Matches will be played throughout the week, from Monday until Friday, with 43 counties across seven groups competing at 13 grass court venues.

Fiona Jones, the Tennis Shropshire chair, said: “I wish both of our teams well and our players always represent the county so impressively.

“The LTA’s Summer County Cup has a long and distinguished history, with a high standard of tennis.

“It’s an opportunity for some of the county’s younger players to come through and play tennis at a very high level, with our teams a nice mix of age and experience.

“We will be following the results of our men’s and ladies teams closely and hope that everyone involved has a very enjoyable week.”

Shropshire’s men’s team, having gained promotion last year to Men’s Group 6, head to the south coast to play at Southsea.

The other teams in their group are Avon, Cumbria, Oxfordshire, Hereford & Worcester and Wiltshire.

Shropshire’s ladies team will not have to travel quite so far as they take their place in Ladies’ Group 6 at North Oxford, a group which also features Durham & Cleveland, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Suffolk and Cornwall.

Both of the county’s teams performed well in last year’s Summer County Cup, which was played in exceptionally hot weather.

Shropshire’s men’s side secured four impressive wins throughout the week to ensure they were able to celebrate promotion from Group 7.

The ladies ended their week in style with wins against Devon and Staffordshire helping them consolidate their place in Group 6.