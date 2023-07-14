The Shropshire invests £400k into impressive new driving range facility

The Shropshire Golf Centre, located in Telford, Shropshire, is unveiling the completion of a £400k renovation project on its driving range facility.

The significant investment showcases The Shropshire’s dedication to providing state-of-the-art facilities for golfers of all levels in the region.

The newly renovated driving range boasts 30 spacious bays, each equipped with cutting-edge TrackMan technology designed to enhance golfers’ practice sessions.

Stuart Perry, General Manager at The Shropshire, said: “We would encourage everyone in the local area to visit our new state-of-the-art driving range. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just starting out, our new facility provides an exceptional opportunity to enhance your skills and enjoy an immersive range experience like never before.”

Furthermore, in order to streamline the booking process and offer a hassle-free experience for The Shropshire’s customers, the club has also implemented a new online bay booking system in collaboration with YourGolfBooking. Members and visitors can now reserve their preferred practice slots, allowing for a seamless and efficient experience at the driving range.

Additionally, as part of the £400k investment, The Shropshire has incorporated a dedicated bar within the range facility, ensuring golfers can enjoy refreshments and food without having to leave the practice area. Range hosts will be on hand to take orders from the afternoon right through until closing time in the late evening on a daily basis, whilst visitors will also have the choice of ordering via a handy QR code that can be found in their bay.

The grand unveiling of the newly renovated driving range will be marked by a members event, where guests will have the first opportunity to experience the state-of-the-art facility. Perry added: “We’re really excited that we will soon be able to offer a high-tech driving range experience to both members and visitors here at The Shropshire. We can’t wait to see the system in action, and look forward to hearing feedback from guests.”

The Shropshire Golf Centre boasts 45 holes of spectacular golf, with a 27-hole main course offering stunning views over the countryside, and an 18-hole short course that is ideal for beginners and those wanting to sharpen their wedge and iron play. The club also benefits from a floodlit driving range, a well-stocked golf shop, and a relaxing café bar and grill.