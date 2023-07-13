Pilot Shrewsbury Athletics Festival aims to get children active

Shrewsbury Athletics Club is partnering with governing body England Athletics to run a national pilot event to get children active, which they hope will be repeated across the country.

Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover (centre back row) with coaches and young athletes from Shrewsbury Athletics Club

The first Athletics Festival, organised by Shrewsbury Athletics Club, will be held on Saturday, July 29 from 1pm to 4pm and is open to everyone free of charge.

The festival, which be held at London Road Sports Centre and Athletics Track, SY2 6PR from 1-4pm, will combine live music, food and carnival games on the infield with races and jumps on the track.

Athletes aged eight to 14 years will be able to take part in the track and field events, which include a 60 metre sprint, 800m race, long jump and standing high jump, free of charge but they must register via Shrewsbury Athletics Club.

Entertainment will include live music by Music Heroes, comprising tutors from the Shropshire-based music school and a variety of carnival game stalls.

Salop Leisure, the award-winning caravan, motorhome and leisure homes business based at Emstrey, Shrewsbury, is sponsoring the festival.

Marketing manager Ed Glover said: “We are delighted to sponsor this new festival which is great way to of getting young people involved in athletics whilst also engaging with families in the local community. We are certain the event will be a huge success.”

England Athletics’ competition partnerships and innovation manager, Nichola Skedgel, said: “Athletics is the foundation of all sports which is why we are thrilled to be working in partnership with Shrewsbury AC on their athletics festival.

“It is everything a family day out should be – age-appropriate competition played out alongside fun activities and entertainment for all the family to enjoy. We hope everyone has a great day and this will be the start of athletics festivals up and down the country for all the enjoy, regardless of age or aspiration.”

Santino Dummett, Shrewsbury Athletics Club’s event organiser, said: “It’s a great honour that Shropshire has been picked for this England Athletics national pilot. The Athletics Festival will be a great afternoon of active fun.”

Michael Inpong, a Shrewsbury Athletics Club coach, said athletics clubs across Shropshire are being invited to the festival which is designed to attract more young people into athletics.

“The latest research reveals that 30 per cent of young people are doing less than 30 minutes of exercise a day which is worrying,” he added. “We are trying to get more young people to be active by making athletics more accessible to them. They can try running and jumping without the usual restrictions.”