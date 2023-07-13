20.2 C
Bridgnorth pair take county honours at the SHUGC Seniors Championship

Golfers from Bridgnorth Golf Club had a very good day at The Astbury Golf Club in the SHUGC County Seniors Championship.

SHUGC President Charles Seivewright presenting the SHUGC Seniors Pairs Trophy to Paul McGarry and Will Weaver. Photo: Greg Hopkins
Will Weaver narrowly missed out on being the Gross Seniors Champion, losing to Keith Forster (Hawkstone Park) in a Sudden death playoff, when on 3rd hole Keith had a Birdie to be crowned 2023 SHUGC Gross Seniors Champion.

Keith and Will both shot a Gross 73 on a demanding course.

However all was not lost for Bridgnorth golfers, as Will Weaver, with a past SHUGC Gross Seniors Champion, Paul McGarry won the SHUGC Seniors Pairs Trophy, with a combined score of 152.

Also in the prizes was Bridgnorth golfer Hugh McNeil, who took the best over 70 Nett prize.

